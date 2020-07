California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy

On Thursday, restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The coronavirus pandemic sent sales at the sit-down-centric pizza chain plummeting.

Business Insider reports the same-store sales dropping by 77% in late March.

The company said it that before the pandemic hit it had been planning on closing some restaurants.

There are 179 CPK locations in the US, as well as 36 international locations.