Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with life-threatening flash floods and gusty winds
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with life-threatening flash floods and gusty winds
The city of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, is experiencing a heavy flood after Tropical Storm Isaias hit on Thursday morning (July 30).
Isaias is currently bringing life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds to Puerto Rico.
