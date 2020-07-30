Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with life-threatening flash floods and gusty winds
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with life-threatening flash floods and gusty winds

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with life-threatening flash floods and gusty winds

The city of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, is experiencing a heavy flood after Tropical Storm Isaias hit on Thursday morning (July 30).

Isaias is currently bringing life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds to Puerto Rico.

