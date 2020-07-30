Global  
 

Watch: Hyderabad women cops return to work after recovering from Covid
30 women police officers in Hyderabad recovered from Covid and joined work on Thursday.

They were welcomed by Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar.

All the cops had been found to be infected with Covid-19 and had been on treatment.

They had been serving in different police stations in the city when they were found to be Covid positive.

Police personnel have been at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19.

They have been responsible for enforcing the Covid induced lockdown across the country.

The commissioner of Hyderabad police said that he is proud to welcome them back and also gifted them a bag and a certificate as a mark of respect.

The brave cops will now resume their duties after having beaten Covid.

Telangana has reported over 50,000 cases of Covid-19 so far and 480 deaths have been reported in the state due to Covid-19.

With India now slowly opening up from lockdowns, the government has asked people to adhere to basic Covid preventive measures like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Watch the full video for all the details.

