Watch: Hyderabad women cops return to work after recovering from Covid

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Stone pub landlord 'complacent' in enforcing Covid rulesThe landlord of the Crown and Anchor says he "regrets" not taking a tougher stance with customers.
BBC News
Sport: NSW offers to host Australian Open as Melbourne battles COVID-19 spikeMELBOURNE New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro says his state would be willing to act as a temporary host for major sports events such as the Australian..
WorldNews
COVID-19: India crosses 20 lakh mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo talk over phone; discuss cooperation to contain Covid-19, Indo-PacificIndia and the US have explored ways to boost cooperation in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region where China has been trying to spread its influence. The issue..
IndiaTimes
With highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases, India's Covid-19 tally breaches 20 lakh markIndia's Covid-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union ministry of health and family welfare...
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India
Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
Streets of Hyderabad waterlogged following downpour
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Anjani Kumar
COVID-19 recovered women police cops report back to duty in Hyderabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this