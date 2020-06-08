Global  
 

New Education Policy 2020: All the key takeaways
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:33s - Published
New Education Policy 2020: All the key takeaways

New Education Policy 2020: All the key takeaways

The Modi government announced the New Education Policy 2020 which brings about several major reforms in education in India.

PM Modi said that this reform would transform the lives of millions of Indians.

Among the major reforms, the 10+2 structure in the schooling system has been replaced by a 5+3+3+4 structure.

It will include 12 years of schooling and three years of Anganwadi and pre-schooling.

Additionally, instead of exams being held every year, school students will sit for exams only in Classes 3, 5 and 8.

The mother tongue or local or regional language is to be the medium of instruction in all schools up to Class 5.

The policy however states that no language shall be imposed on any student.

The policy also proposes that higher education institutions like the IITs move towards a more 'holistic education' by 2040.

Additionally, the four-year undergraduate programme has made a comeback but colleges have been given an option to opt for it.

Watch this video to find out all the key highlights of the new education policy.

