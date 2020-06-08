New Education Policy 2020: All the key takeaways

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi's promise to partner nations: 'Our development cooperation does not come with conditions'India's approach to development is mainly human-centric and the country is making development partnerships that are marked by respect, diversity, and sustainable..
DNA
Indian Institutes of Technology Autonomous Indian public engineering institute group
AIIMS, IIT develop smart-wristband to monitor and track COVID patients
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59Published
Leopard captured in Indore after spotted near IIT multiple times
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources