Florida Couple Who Refused To Quarantine Has Been Jailed

Two Florida Keys residents ignored orders to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Now, they have ended up in jail as of Wednesday night, reports Newser.

Jose Freire Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, were charged with violating isolation rules.

Quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules were in place.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Interian and Gonzalez were kept isolated.

They weren't near other inmates in "negative pressure" rooms that did not allow air to escape.