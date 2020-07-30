Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Couple Who Refused To Quarantine Has Been Jailed
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Florida Couple Who Refused To Quarantine Has Been Jailed

Florida Couple Who Refused To Quarantine Has Been Jailed

Two Florida Keys residents ignored orders to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Now, they have ended up in jail as of Wednesday night, reports Newser.

Jose Freire Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, were charged with violating isolation rules.

Quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules were in place.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Interian and Gonzalez were kept isolated.

They weren't near other inmates in "negative pressure" rooms that did not allow air to escape.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

MIAMI (AP) — Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

CompaP0nyALV

Wears black in California sun RT @NYDailyNews: A Florida couple refused to quarantine after they both tested positive for coronavirus, so now they may have to do so from… 35 minutes ago