Men rode in a vehicle on the moon for the fist time and other important events | Oneindia News

Men rode in a vehicle on the moon for the fist time and other important events

The sixth Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb proclaimed himself king on July 31, 1658.

He is considered the last of the most powerful rulers of the Mughal dynasty.

Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb's father continued the Mughal practice of assigning authority to sons.

Christopher Columbus, on his third voyage to the Western Hemisphere arrived at the island of Trinidad.

On July 31, 1965, Joanne Rowling was born in Yate in England.

She grew up to be known by her pen name J.K Rowling, under which she wrote the Harry Potter books.

Apollo 15 astronauts David Scott and James Irwin drove the Lunar Roving Vehicle on the surface of the moon.

It's the first off-planet automobile ride.