Younger People Remain in COVID-19 Spotlight

Tri-State health experts worry for the physical health of the younger generations, and about just how many of them are among the infected.

Today-- illinois governor j-b pritzker issuing a new warning-- the state could roll back its re-opening plan.

While -- governor andy beshear -- makes it clear -- the bluegrass is on the verge of losing control -- in the fight.

44news reporter erran huber shares tonight--where those keeping an eye on the pandemic --are putting their focus.

Those 18 to 35-- still in the spotlight.

As states struggle---to get the infection under control throughout a difficult summer.

For one regular bar-hopper-- going out -- is a matter of mental health.

"this is like my home.

This is a regular place for me to go.

I am single i have no children, so bars are important it the only time i get to socialize?

--but tri-state health experts-- worry for the physical health of the younger generations -- - and about just how many of them -- are among the infected.

"our age group from 18-35 does tend to just still be our largest group of folks that make up close to 40 percent of our positives at this time."

Similar trends across the tri- state--prompting illinois' governor--to warn he may follow suit with governor andy beshear of kentucky.

Cutting capacity--and shutting doors in certain areas-- warning the state is at a "danger point."

If this region has four more days of people getting sicker and needing a hospital bed, that means bars will close again, a possible reduction of service at restaurants, and smaller capacity limits on other activities.

Kentucky's top state doctor -- sharing a disturbing finding --that underscores the severity and what's at stake.

"there is a subset of people who get this condition, and it's like you poured round-up into their lungs.

It absolutely eats up their lungs."

And tonight--the bluegrass governor - sharing that this month's efforts to combat the spread--will likely keep forward through august.

"it is probable that we will extend the requirement to wear facial coverings beyond the 30 days.

I would guess that it would be at least another 30 days after that.

Why?

Because it's working."

What remains unclear is if kentucky's bar shutdowns will also be extended.

We're two days into that two- week closure.

