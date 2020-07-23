Global  
 

Here's what you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate for Wisconsin
Here's what you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate for Wisconsin

Gov.

Tony Evers on Thursday issued an executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors by anyone 5 years of age or over across the entire state.

Wisconsin Gov. Evers: Statewide mask mandate still under consideration

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he is still evaluating a potential statewide mask mandate but did not...
Locals react, challenge Governor Evers' mask requirement [Video]

Locals react, challenge Governor Evers' mask requirement

Reactions to Governor Tony Evers Emergency Order requiring masks came fast and furious: Republican lawmakers vowing to challenge it, and law enforcement chiefs across the state saying they wouldn’t..

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide As Coronavirus Cases Spike [Video]

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide As Coronavirus Cases Spike

Minnesota’s neighbors to the east are getting a mask mandate (0:19).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 30, 2020

Gov. Tony Evers issues executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors statewide [Video]

Gov. Tony Evers issues executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors statewide

The order, issued Thursday afternoon, requires people to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a residence. The order goes into effect on Aug. 1 and expires Sept. 28.

