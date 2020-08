Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice after four month stoppage, fans watch from a distance Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:23s - Published 3 weeks ago Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice after four month stoppage, fans watch from a distance The Vegas Golden Knights returned to the ice Thursday to take on the Arizona Coyotes in an exhibition game, the first live game since NHL play was stopped amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. The team traveled to Edmonton, Canada to take on the Coyotes and beat them 4-1. Some fans headed to City National Arena in Summerlin to cheer on the team. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS AREBACK IN ACTION AFTER A FOURMONTH TIME OUT.COVID-19 PAUSED PLAY..BUT FINALLY..HOCKEY IS BACK!EVEN THOUGH FANS WEREN'TALLOWED AT THE GAME IN PERSON..THEY STILL SHOWED UP TO "CITYNATIONAL ARENA" IN SUMMERLIN!13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE NEAR CHARLESTONAND THE 215...JOE..FANS WERE EXCITED TO SEE THETEAM ON THE ICE AGAIN!WHO WOULD HAVE PREDICTED...HOCKEY IN.. JULY..BUT HERE WE ARE! YOU SAIDIT..FANS ARE EXCITED TO SEE THE NEWNORMAL..EVEN THOUGH THE TEAM IS 14HUNDRED MILES AWAY INEDMONTON..CANADA!IT'S AS CLOSE AS YOU CAN GET TOSEEING A GAME IN PERSON..RIGHTNOW MACKENZIE RIVER..PIZZA..GRILL AND PUB...UPSTAIRS AT CITY NATIONALARENA..WELCOMING GOLDEN KNIGHTS FANS..BACK FOR A LIVE GAME..THE FIRST TIME..SINCE..MARCH! SOT: GERRI BARKER/VEGASGOLDEN KNIGHTS FAN :45 "WELLTHIS IS THE BEST NIGHT TO COMEBACK TO AND SUPPORT THE TEAMIT'S BEEN A LONG LONG LONGWINTER SPRING SUMMER." COVID-19..HAS PUSHED THE NHL SEASON INTOPLAYOFF..PUSH..WITH DREAMS OF BRINGING THESTANLY CUP TO LAS VEGAS.SOT: JOHN CONNOLLY/VEGAS GOLDENHE'S GOING TO PLAY HIS HEARTOUT SO KEEP YOUR EYE ON MARKSTONE THIS YEAR HE'S GOING TOBE THE MAN TO MAKE IT HAPPEN."PRE-REGISTERED KNIGHTS FANSTOOK TO THE ICE..ABOUT 50 OR SO..FOR SAFETY..AND SOCIAL DISTANCING..TO SKATE.AND WATCH THE GAME LIVE ON AHUGE SCREEN INSIDE CITYNATIONAL ARENA! IT'S THE NEXTBEST THING TO SEEING THE GAMEIN PERSON! JOHN CONNOLLY/VEGASGOLDEN KNIGHTS FAN 1:22 "WEHAVE SEASON TICKETS AND WE GOTO ALL THE GAMES WE EVEN WENTTO A GAME IN LA THIS YEAR.ALL OF A SUDDEN...AT A TIME..WHEN THE CITY COULD USE..A LIFT UP.. AGAIN.JOHN CONNOLLY/VEGAS GOLDENKNIGHTS FAN SOT: 2:49 "WITHEVERYTHING THAT'S GOING ON INTHE CITY AND THERE'S SO MANYPEOPLE LAID OFF, I AMPERSONALLY LAID OFF TOO.THAT'S WHY IT'S SO IMPORTANT TOHAVE SOME THING THAT WE CANRALLY AROUND WE GET ANOPPORTUNITY TO SUPPORT OURGOLDEN KNIGHTS TO GET US ALLTHE WAY TO THE PLAYOFFS TO GETUS INTO THE STANLEY CUP FINALTHIS WOULD REALLY BRING OURCITY BACK." BRINGING THE CITY BACK..AFTER TOUGH TIMES..IS WHAT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS SEEMTO DO.. EVEN THOUGH..WE'RE SOCIALLY DISTANT..WEARING FACE COVERINGS..AND WASHING OUR HANDS..TO KEEP EVERYONE SAFE..BUT EVEN FROM A DISTANCE..WE CAN STILL CHANT...GO KNIGHTS GO! MONTYNECONNOLLY/VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSFAN 3:40 "IT'S VEGAS BOYS,WE'RE HERE TO SUPPORT THEM WECAN'T WAIT TO GO TO THE REALARE GOLDEN KNIGHTS FANS!"IN CASE YOU MISSED IT..THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS BEAT THEARIZONA COYOTES..4 TO 1 THE NEXT GAME..IS ON MONDAY.IF YOU WANT TO SKATE..AND WATCH THE GAME..HERE ATCITY NATIONAL ARENA...WE HAVE DETAILS ON OURWEBSITE..K- T-N-V DOT COM..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.AS JOE JUST MENTIONED..THE KNIGHTS' NEXT GAME ISMONDAY...THEY'LL BE FACING THE DALLASSTARS AT 3-30 IN THEAFTERNOON..THE KNIGHTS WILL PLAY 3 GAMESBEFORE THE PLAYOFFS BEGIN..DEVELOPING TONIGHT..TWO PILOTS HAVE DIED...





