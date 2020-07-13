Global  
 

Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown

Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in parts of northernEngland.

Manchester remembers victims of the pandemic [Video]

Manchester remembers victims of the pandemic

The Bishop of Manchester and Mayor Andy Burnham were among the speakers as Manchester Cathedral hosted a memorial service to remember those lost to coronavirus in Greater Manchester.

Manchester holds a memorial service for Covid-19 victims [Video]

Manchester holds a memorial service for Covid-19 victims

Manchester Cathedral holds a memorial service for victims of Covid-19, attended by the city's mayor Andy Burnham and other authorities. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown

 The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

Lockdown tightened for millions in England

 Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures [Video]

Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered an urgent review into the calculation of death figures.This follows criticism from researchers of “statistical flaws” in the way deaths from Covid-19 are..

Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops [Video]

Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops

Health Secretary Matt Hancock formally announces that face covering are to become compulsory in shops in England and those who fail to comply with the order from July 24 could face a fine of up to..

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops [Video]

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to..

