Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in parts of northernEngland.

Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.

Manchester holds a memorial service for Covid-19 victims Manchester Cathedral holds a memorial service for victims of Covid-19, attended by the city's mayor Andy Burnham and other authorities.

Manchester remembers victims of the pandemic The Bishop of Manchester and Mayor Andy Burnham were among the speakers as Manchester Cathedral hosted a memorial service to remember those lost to coronavirus in Greater Manchester.