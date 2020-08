Mysterious Crop Circle Suddenly Appeared in German Wheat Field Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 day ago Mysterious Crop Circle Suddenly Appeared in German Wheat Field A strange crop circle suddenly appeared in a wheat field near the German town of Paehl, sparking curiosity from local tourists. 0

