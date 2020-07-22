Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi bungalow after Centre’s order

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday.

Priyanka handed over the possession to CPWD on Thursday.

An official statement issued by the Congress said Priyanka Gandhi handed over the possession of her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow, "previously allotted to her on security grounds", to the CPWD.

"She will be residing in a temporary accommodation until a more permanent accommodation in Delhi rented by her is ready for use," an official communication from the Congress party said.

Earlier in the day, a team of central PWD officials visited her house and took the keys of the Lodhi Estate bungalow.

Centre had cancelled Priyanka’s New Delhi accommodation at Lodhi Estate.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

Priyanka had earlier this month cleared her pending dues.

The said house has since been allotted to BJP's media department in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Priyanka was allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow in New Delhi in 1997.