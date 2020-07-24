Gabe Newell Hails the Xbox Series X

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gabe Newell American businessman
Xbox Series X Microsoft's fourth home video game console
Take-Two retreats from $70 games being the norm for PS5 and Xbox Series XImage: Take-Two Interactive
The companies that sell video games are all staying relatively quiet about whether they plan to universally hike game..
The Verge
Microsoft reveals redesigned, much faster Xbox storeImage: Microsoft
Microsoft has announced a significant overhaul of its digital store for Xbox, and the end result is a much faster browsing experience..
The Verge
Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources