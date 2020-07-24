Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gabe Newell Hails the Xbox Series X
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Gabe Newell Hails the Xbox Series X
The businessman is the co-founder of video game developer Valve.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gabe Newell Gabe Newell American businessman


Xbox Series X Xbox Series X Microsoft's fourth home video game console

Take-Two retreats from $70 games being the norm for PS5 and Xbox Series X

 Image: Take-Two Interactive

The companies that sell video games are all staying relatively quiet about whether they plan to universally hike game..
The Verge

Microsoft reveals redesigned, much faster Xbox store

 Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced a significant overhaul of its digital store for Xbox, and the end result is a much faster browsing experience..
The Verge
Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles [Video]

Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday showcased the gameplay from its 13 new titles for its Xbox Series X. According to The Verge, the company had announced the new titles back in May but on Thursday they provided a clearer look of what the gaming console will have to offer gaming buffs. The Chief of Xbox Phil Spencer kicked off the showbase and noted that there would be titles from 9 of the total 15 Xbox developers on display. This also includes the five first-party games. The company also kicked off the 'Halo Infinite' which is the latest version of Halo.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 New Xbox Series X Games [Video]

Top 10 New Xbox Series X Games

Planning to get the Xbox Series X? You might want to keep these games on your radar! For this list, we're looking at some of the most exciting titles that were shown off at Xbox's July 23 showcase.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:19Published
Top 10 Gameplay Video Game Trailers of 2020 (So Far) [Video]

Top 10 Gameplay Video Game Trailers of 2020 (So Far)

There have been plenty of trailers for next gen and current gen video games to keep the hype alive this year! For this list, we’re looking at gameplay trailers that got us excited for a game’s..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:21Published
Xbox Series X Reportedly Set for November Release [Video]

Xbox Series X Reportedly Set for November Release

Despite various complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published