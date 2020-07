Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be very pleasant with highs in the upper-70s to around 80 with a few fair-weather clouds.

Tonight you can open up those windows with lows in the upper-50s.

Saturday will be a little warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

It will be just a touch more humid.

There will be a chance of some showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night and again on Sunday.

Sunday will be just a bit cooler with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.