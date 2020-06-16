TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources

Global  
 

TikTok-owner ByteDance may list its Chinese operations in Hong Kong or Shanghai, according to Reuters sources.

That after tensions with Washington scuppered earlier hopes for a blockbuster New York listing.

Julian Satterthwaite reports

