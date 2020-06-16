TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources

|
TikTok Video-sharing application
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19Published
TikTok launches £54m fund for European creators to make videos"Before this, trying to rationalise working short form - when you can get direct ad revenue on other platforms for longer form content - was a difficult task,"..
WorldNews
'We are not the enemy': TikTok CEO slams Facebook for attacking the Chinese company and launching 'copycat' productIn remarks planned during Wednesday's congressional hearing on tech companies' potential antitrust violations, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg framed Facebook as a..
WorldNews
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
ByteDance investors value TikTok at $50 bn in takeover bid: SourcesNEW YORK/HONG KONG: Some investors of TikTok's parent company ByteDance seeking to take over the popular social media app are valuing it at about $50 billion,..
WorldNews
Tencent offers to buy out search engine Sogou in $2.1bn dealPortland/Hong Kong — Tencent Holdings has offered to buy out and take private search engine Sogou in a $2.1bn deal, adding to a slew of Chinese technology..
WorldNews
Amazon Tells Workers To Uninstall TikTok App, Pronto
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Explained: The India-China spat, TikTok derailed
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:41Published
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Hong Kong postpones elections for a year 'over virus concerns'The move comes weeks after China imposed a controversial national security law on Hong Kong.
BBC News
Hong Kong is setting up an election without a real oppositionHong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong's decision to bar 12 pro-democracy candidates from standing in forthcoming local elections has raised serious concerns over whether..
WorldNews
Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Shanghai Municipality in the People's Republic of China
Tesla hiring in Shanghai as production ramps upSHANGHAI: Tesla Inc has launched a hiring spree in Shanghai with plans to bring on designers at its China studio and about 1,000 factory workers, job posts show,..
WorldNews
Shares Mixed in Asia After Wall Street AdvanceShares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, with the region’s biggest market in Tokyo closed for a four-day weekend. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Sydney and..
WorldNews
Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
UN leaders to meet virtually; Trump might attend in personThe annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations is going virtual this year for the first time in its 75-year history because of the COVID-19 pandemic..
WorldNews
Dow closes down over 200 points after record drop in US GDPNew York, July 31 : Wall Street’s major averages closed mostly lower after data showed the US economy contracted massively in the second quarter. On Thursday,..
WorldNews
Judge Halts Trump’s Wealth Test for Green Cards Over Coronavirus PandemicNew York and other states sued the Trump administration over new limits on the “public charge” rule, which critics said would discourage immigrants from..
NYTimes.com
Local doctor says mask mandates helped stabilize COVID-19 increase, but fears another spike
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:22Published
