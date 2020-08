Hundreds hit the beach on what is expected to be the UK's hottest day this year

The beach at Weymouth in Dorset was filled with crowds as the UK basks in the sunshine on what is predicted to be the hottest day this year.

Footage from July 31 shows the crowded beach as many enjoy the warm weather, despite some social distancing measures still being in place.

Parts of the UK are expected to hit highs of 35 degrees Celsius, which tops holiday destinations like Ibiza.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning as thunderstorms are expected to arrive later in the day.