Why is Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas considering learning Arabic?

Starring Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, the film is based on the true story of India’s Maths Genius. Often called a Mental Calculator, Shakuntala was also known as ‘Human Computer’ and her exceptional Maths skills also earned her a place in The Guinness Book of World Records. Sanya Malhotra plays her daughter in the film, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta also play important roles. Besides showcasing Shakuntala Devi’s journey, her success and her achievements, the film explores her personal conflicts with her family and portrays the Maths genius as a imperfect human being. The film is one of its kind in exploring the Mother-Daughter bond in Hindi Cinema. Here’s our full review of the film.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:44Published
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra talked about being a 'huge Vidya Balan fan', working with her on Shakuntala Devi and getting pranked. She also weighed in on the insider-outsider debate and allegations of lobbying in Bollywood awards shows.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:37Published
Drake and British rapper Headie One dropped "Only You Freestyle" earlier this week -- and, like all Drizzy's records, it immediately went viral. It started off simple enough, with Drake alluding to an Arab woman telling him that he has very Middle Eastern features: "Arabic ting told me that I look like Youssef, look like Hamza." But then the Grammy Award-winning artist started spitting rhymes in Arabic. "Habibti please! That basically translates to: "My love, please.