Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

officer shooting lexington police
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
officer shooting lexington police
man not life threatening
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

L3 erica: white welcome to good day, kentucky.

I'm erica bivens on this friday july 31- st... lexington police officer has been placed on administrative duties after an on duty shooting happened overnight.

Abc 36's amber freeman joins us in studio with the latest details.

Police say ksp is investigating the shooting that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital... with a gunshot wound in his front hip..

Non- life threatening.

Chief lawrence weathers say it happened around 1:40 a-m... police were called to the area of fifth and chestnut street for a male with a gun.

Police say the officer told the man matching the description to show his hands... he didn't and ran from police.

The chief says after a short chase... the officer fired his gun.

When asked if the officer followed protocol... "our initial information we camera.

Though k-s-p is investigating, the lexington police public thoughating, the lexington police public integrity unit will conduct an internal review.

The officer was not hurt.

The chief says the shooting was captured on the officer's body camera.

Though k-s-p is investigating, the lexington police public integrity unit will conduct an internal review.

Police say the man shot is facing charges of fleeing and evading, a felon with possession of a firearm, menacing, and trafficking controlled substances.

Amber freeman, abc 36 news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LEX18News

LEX 18 News RT @AlexValverdeTV: We've learned this was an officer-involved shooting. The man shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening… 8 minutes ago

AlexValverdeTV

Alex Valverde We've learned this was an officer-involved shooting. The man shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threaten… https://t.co/XZSwdRwpdK 9 minutes ago

LibSCunningham

Libby Cunningham RT @lexkypolice: The Lexington Police Department has had an officer-involved on-duty shooting. A 26-year-old man sustained an injury to h… 56 minutes ago

mayorisaac

Teresa Isaac RT @LEX18News: THE LATEST: Police say the incident was captured on the officer's body camera and is being investigated by the Kentucky Stat… 1 hour ago

LEX18News

LEX 18 News THE LATEST: Police say the incident was captured on the officer's body camera and is being investigated by the Kent… https://t.co/nMcnaV3uu1 2 hours ago

lexkypolice

Lexington Police The Lexington Police Department has had an officer-involved on-duty shooting. A 26-year-old man sustained an inju… https://t.co/ToxmgS5929 2 hours ago

caralynnp

Cara Lynn RT @HLpublicsafety: 1 injured in Lexington shooting. Police call press conference on officer-involved incident. It's not clear if the two a… 3 hours ago

HLpublicsafety

HLpublicsafety 1 injured in Lexington shooting. Police call press conference on officer-involved incident. It's not clear if the t… https://t.co/dD273gPTIi 3 hours ago