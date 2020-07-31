officer shooting lexington police

L3 erica: white welcome to good day, kentucky.

I'm erica bivens on this friday july 31- st... lexington police officer has been placed on administrative duties after an on duty shooting happened overnight.

Abc 36's amber freeman joins us in studio with the latest details.

Police say ksp is investigating the shooting that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital... with a gunshot wound in his front hip..

Non- life threatening.

Chief lawrence weathers say it happened around 1:40 a-m... police were called to the area of fifth and chestnut street for a male with a gun.

Police say the officer told the man matching the description to show his hands... he didn't and ran from police.

The chief says after a short chase... the officer fired his gun.

When asked if the officer followed protocol... "our initial information we camera.

The officer was not hurt.

The chief says the shooting was captured on the officer's body camera.

Though k-s-p is investigating, the lexington police public integrity unit will conduct an internal review.

Police say the man shot is facing charges of fleeing and evading, a felon with possession of a firearm, menacing, and trafficking controlled substances.

Amber freeman, abc 36 news.