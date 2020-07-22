Global  
 

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden
Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden

America’s youth says they’re seeing far more Trump ads online than from his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Gen Z Democrats say Trump swamping Biden in digital ads: Poll

Gen Z Democrats say Trump swamping Biden in digital ads: Poll Washington, July 31 : Nearly half of the youngest or “Gen Z” Democratic voters said that they...
WorldNews - Published


