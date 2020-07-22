Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden
America’s youth says they’re seeing far more Trump ads online than from his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 ElectionRussian intelligence is reportedly using a misinformation campaign on coronavirus to once again meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Election Approaches: Biden Backers Feel Anxious, Trump Voters Are ExcitedThree months away from the election finds Joe Biden supporters anxious, while President Trump backers are excited about the 2020 campaign. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who..