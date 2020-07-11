Trailing in polls, Trump boosts campaign spending

Trump's re-election campaign in June spent almost twice as much as the month before as polls show the president falling behind Joe Biden .

U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign ramped up spending in June amid a series of public opinion polls showing him badly trailing his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

Federal election filings show the Trump campaign laid out $50 million last month, about twice as much as the month before.

The Democratic former vice president, in contrast, spent considerably less: $37 million.

A big chunk of that went to digital ads, where Biden's spending rose almost a hundred-fold, from about $175,000 in May up to nearly $17 million in June.

The June numbers also show Biden raised more money than the Republican president, $63.4 million to $55.2 million.

Both campaigns finished the month with roughly the same amount of cash in the bank: about $110 million.

Trump’s campaign spent more than $41 million on television, digital and other ads as public opinion polls showed Biden increasingly building a significant lead, with voters expressing disapproval over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and protests over racial injustice.

Biden led Trump among registered voters by 10 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week.