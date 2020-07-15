Steps should be taken to scrap 2G: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani on July 31 extended his congratulations to Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India for commemorating the silver jubilee of mobility in India.
During his interaction, Ambani urged Union Communications Minister RS Prasad to make 2G a part of history by taking some policy steps in utmost urgency.
"300 millions mobile subscribers trapped in 2G era," he said.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.
Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani during Annual General Meeting 2020 announced that company has achieved net debt free balance sheet. "In last year's AGM speech, I shared my goals of growing through partnership and achieve net debt free balance sheet, I am happy to announce we achieved that," said Mukesh Ambani.
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points or 0.34 per cent at 37,607 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,073. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.5 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and auto were in the red. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,070 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore. Eicher Motors slipped by 2.7 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.6 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life lost by 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. However, Sun Pharma moved up 5.4 per cent to close at Rs 537.80 per share while Cipla witnessed a gain of Rs 5.1 per cent. JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors too traded in the green. Meanwhile, Asian shares slid as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 2.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.47 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 0.78 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices wobbled between gains and losses during early hours on July 31 in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 113 points or 0.3 per cent at 37,623 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 31 points or 0.28 per cent at 11,071.Except for Nifty financial service, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.8 per cent and pharma by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies ticked up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 715.05 per share while Tata Consultancy Services was up by 2.2 per cent and Infosys by 2 per cent. Cipla traded 3 per cent higher at Rs 706.40 per share. State Bank of India advanced by 2.5 per cent, ICICI Bank by 1.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.5 per cent and Axis Bank by 1.3 per cent. However, India's largest company in terms of market cap Reliance Industries lost by 2.5 per cent to Rs 2,055.80 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore.
Equity benchmark indices swung nearly 1 per cent lower during the afternoon session on July 30 ahead of the expiry day of monthly futures and options contracts. At the closing bell, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 335 points or 0.88 per cent at 37,736 while the Nifty 50 lost 101 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,102. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty pharma which gained by 3.1 per cent and IT which crawled up by 0.6 per cent. Nifty bank slipped by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, energy majors were big losers with Bharat Petroleum Corporation down by 8 per cent to Rs 417.80 per share. IndianOil Corporation dipped by 4.1 per cent, ONGC by 2.4 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.3 per cent. Banking scrips too witnessed losses with IndusInd Bank dipping by 5.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.4 per cent while home loan lender lost by 3.6 per cent. Pharma stocks, however, witnessed handsome gains with Dr Reddy's advancing by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 4,500 per share. Sun Pharma and Cipla were up by 3.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Wipro, Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia and Reliance Industries too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were flat as the US Federal Reserve members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0 and 0.25 per cent to support the country's virus-battered economy. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down by 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.17 per cent.
Srikakulam district collector J Nivas visited the Patapatnam village and monitored the containment zones. He gave orders to the revenue officials and panchayat staff regarding the precautionary measures to be taken in containment zones. He ordered to spray bleaching powder and sanitize the area with sodium hypochlorite. COVID -19 special officer B Lava Raju, tehsildar Kali Prasad, MPDO Jayant Prasad, Panchayat EO T Harikrishna, circle inspector R Ravi Prasad accompanied the collector in his visit. Patapatnam is one of the areas worst hit by the coronavirus in the Srikakulam district. As the number of cases is increasing, the district collector visited the town on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 5,041 new COVID-19 positive cases and 56 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases rise to 49650 including 26118 active cases, 22890 discharges and 642 deaths informed the State COVID-19 Nodal Officer.
Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed Thakur Prasad Memorial Lecture on Data security, sovereignty in Delhi via video conferencing on July 18. He said, "Data is an asset. Data of Indians belong to the people of India and to the sovereign. We will not accept any compromise with data sovereignty of India."
Reliance on Wednesday announced that it has developed 5G telecom solutions. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance head Mukesh Ambani said Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G..
