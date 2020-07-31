An apartment in London has a literal swimming pool in its basement

The exact price, as it turns out is $1.56 million.That information is courtesy of a bizarre, “one-of-a-kind” apartment listing, which is currently going viral on Twitter.The discovery comes courtesy of a user named Alice Beverton-Palmer, who discovered the London flat on July 27.The two-bedroom flat, located in the city’s Holloway neighborhood.boasts a “luxury private swimming pool, sauna [and] shower,” according to the property listing.For context, the estimated monthly costs — mortgage, utilities, etc.

— would run about $6,420 USD.Twitter users naturally had plenty to say about the apartment.“I need to know the lunatic who built this and the story behind it,” Beverton-Palmer wrote in a follow-up tweet