Eid-Mubarak celebration amidst COVID-19 restrictions in Nigeria's capital Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:55s - Published 4 minutes ago Eid-Mubarak celebration amidst COVID-19 restrictions in Nigeria's capital Nigerians wear facemasks while celebrating Eid-Mubarak in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. Professor Shehu, the Imam of Abuja National Mosque, leads a prayer to a crowd of worshippers on July 31. According to local media, this the first congregational prayers since the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs banned religious gatherings of over 50 worshippers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this