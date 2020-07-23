Global  
 

Ram temple construction is not just a religious affair: RSS leader
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) advocated central government's active approach to construct grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Joint General Secretary of RSS, Bandaru Dattatreya Hosabale said Ram temple construction is not just a religious affair.

"The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not just a religious affair, it's associated with the rich culture of India.

Those who oppose its construction often do it under the pretext of secularism but don't know anything about it," Dattatreya Hosabale added.

"It's just not a legal connection or administrative relation, which the government has with the Ram temple.

But being people's representative, government also has cultural responsibility of getting the Ram temple constructed as per Supreme Court's order," said Dattatreya Hosabale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple on August 05.

