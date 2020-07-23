Ram temple construction is not just a religious affair: RSS leader

|
Bandaru Dattatreya Indian politician
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindu nationalist organisation in India
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya todayThe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone( bhoomi pujan ) in which chief ministers of many states,..
IndiaTimes
Siddi community gets its first lawmaker in KarnatakaShantharama Siddi had been working as a social worker and was a post holder at the Vanavasi Kalyan Prakalpa, a tribal welfare initiative of the Rashtriya..
IndiaTimes
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Watch: Ayodhya illuminated as day of 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Temple nears
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Ayodhya to light up for 'Bhoomi Pujan', potters make 1.25 lakh earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple eventAhead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights on..
DNA
No invitation for Advani for Ayodhya event on August 5Architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and its chief protagonist who led the first political rathyatra in the country for it, BJP veteran L K Advani has not..
IndiaTimes
Potters making 1.25 lakh earthen lamps for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56Published
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan also involved in horse-trading, claims Ashok GehlotUrging PM Narendra Modi once again to restrain BJP from trying to topple an elected government, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused Union ministers..
IndiaTimes
National Education Policy focuses on making job creators: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
'Not job seekers but...': PM Modi lauds New Education Policy at Hackathon finale
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:20Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan, N Ram move SC, challenge validity of law on criminal contemptFormer union minister Arun Shourie, veteran journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional..
IndiaTimes
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospitalWashington – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. FILE - In..
WorldNews
Congress welcomes temple constructionCongress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said, “Indian National Congress whole-heartedly welcomed and welcomes the judgment of the Supreme Court paving the path for..
IndiaTimes
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home after hospitalizationJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who underwent a "minimally invasive" procedure earlier this week," is back home and doing well, the Supreme Court said.
USATODAY.com
Delhi riots | 'Want punishment for culprits, not innocents': Satyendar Jain
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
