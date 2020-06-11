Protesters take to Ferguson streets after prosecutor declines charges in Michael Brown case
Protests were held in Ferguson Thursday after St.
Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell declined to file charges against a Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown nearly five years ago.
No charges for Ferguson police officer in Michael Brown caseAfter a five-month review, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced new developments in the Michael Brown case.
