Protesters take to Ferguson streets after prosecutor declines charges in Michael Brown case
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Protests were held in Ferguson Thursday after St.

Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell declined to file charges against a Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown nearly five years ago.

