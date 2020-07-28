Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts

Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts

The Covid pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this 51-year-old Hyderabad resident.

Mohd Nooruddin had failed the 10th board exams 33 times, but he has now benefited from Telangana government's mass promotion scheme in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Mohammad Nooruddin said he had been trying to clear his Class 10th examinations since 1987 but would fail every single time since his English was weak.

He said that he used to take help from his cousins for studies but would end up failing every single time.

The 51-year-old was ecstatic and said that he had paid the fees for the exams and completed the necessary formalities thinking this will be the last time he appears for the examination.

His decision to not give up paid dividends as the Telangana government's decision to not hold exams for class 10 and declare all students passed with minimum marks has made the 34th attempt a success story for Mohammad Nooruddin.

Watch the full video to know more about Mohammad Nooruddin's story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UK Getting 90-Minute COVID Tests [Video]

UK Getting 90-Minute COVID Tests

The British government has procured "millions" of two separate coronavirus tests. These tests can detect not only coronavirus but other viruses common in autumn, winter, and spring. Millions of new rapid coronavirus tests will provide on-the-spot results in under 90 minutes. This will help break chains of transmission quickly, according to reports at CNN. The department has said that the tests "will hugely increase testing capacity ahead of winter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Georgia's Biggest School District Has Hundreds Of Active COVID Cases [Video]

Georgia's Biggest School District Has Hundreds Of Active COVID Cases

Gwinnett County Public Schools is the largest school district in Georgia, reports HuffPost. Some 260 of their employees have either tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19. Those people will be quarantined ahead of the start of the fall semester next week. The district intends to offer all-digital classes with both prerecorded and live components. However, staff members were still required to come to work and began preplanning activities in-person.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad [Video]

Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad

Hyderabad market was busy ahead of Raksha Bandhan. According to shop owner, sale of the rakhis is comparatively low due to COVID-19. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
Streets of Hyderabad waterlogged following downpour [Video]

Streets of Hyderabad waterlogged following downpour

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on August 1. Motorists were seen struggling as streets were waterlogged. Trees also faced damages in the city. Generally cloudy sky with spells of rain or thundershowers expected to continue according to India Meteorological Department.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery [Video]

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes. Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him. I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon," he further added. Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. Big B was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Telangana Telangana State in southern India

Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple

 Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple in..
IndiaTimes
Telangana TV channel chairman arrested for cheating people by promising govt flats [Video]

Telangana TV channel chairman arrested for cheating people by promising govt flats

Cyberabad Police arrested a man on the charges of cheating people on pretext of allocating houses under state government's double bedroom flats scheme. Accused name is Guthula Prashanth and he is the chairman of a TV channel. Police also seized 8 fake flat allotment letters and Rs 8 lakh among other things.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this