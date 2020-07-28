Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts

The Covid pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this 51-year-old Hyderabad resident.

Mohd Nooruddin had failed the 10th board exams 33 times, but he has now benefited from Telangana government's mass promotion scheme in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Mohammad Nooruddin said he had been trying to clear his Class 10th examinations since 1987 but would fail every single time since his English was weak.

He said that he used to take help from his cousins for studies but would end up failing every single time.

The 51-year-old was ecstatic and said that he had paid the fees for the exams and completed the necessary formalities thinking this will be the last time he appears for the examination.

His decision to not give up paid dividends as the Telangana government's decision to not hold exams for class 10 and declare all students passed with minimum marks has made the 34th attempt a success story for Mohammad Nooruddin.

