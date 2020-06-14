Raat Akeli Hai | No Rating Movie Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte

Raat Akeli Hai is a true blue edge-of-seat thriller with a rather complicated script at the helm.

The film has a fine lineup of star cast including actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Swanand Kirkire among others that deliver brilliant performances in whatever parts they have.

Directed Honey Trehan plays safe with the age-old formula of a murder mystery, and serves to his viewers ample what-is-going-to-happen-next moments in the film.

While Nawaz plays a misfit cop with diligence, Radhika lets her expressions and silence do more talking than actual words.

Thankfully, the film isn't predictable and the big reveals doesn't disappoint.

Raat Akeli Hai is now streaming on Netflix.