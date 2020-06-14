Global  
 

Raat Akeli Hai | No Rating Movie Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:07s
Raat Akeli Hai is a true blue edge-of-seat thriller with a rather complicated script at the helm.

The film has a fine lineup of star cast including actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Swanand Kirkire among others that deliver brilliant performances in whatever parts they have.

Directed Honey Trehan plays safe with the age-old formula of a murder mystery, and serves to his viewers ample what-is-going-to-happen-next moments in the film.

While Nawaz plays a misfit cop with diligence, Radhika lets her expressions and silence do more talking than actual words.

Thankfully, the film isn't predictable and the big reveals doesn't disappoint.

Raat Akeli Hai is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix India’s latest Original Film Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is story of a mysterious murder, where every person standing in the room is an suspect and either benefits from the death or hates the victim. Investing the murder, the small town cop unravels the dark secrets of this dysfunctional, powerful family. The supporting cast includes powerful performers such as Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastav, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Riya Shukla, Sridhar Dubey, Swanand Kirkire among others. Raat Akeli Hai is the directorial debut for Honey Trehan, whereas the screenplay is written by Sacred Games co-writer Smita Singh. Here’s our review of the film.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:46Published

Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise [Video]

Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Rajput's family. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed grief over his friend's death, and tweeted, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends." Condoling the actor's family, Sanjay Dutt also paid condolences. Actor Farhan Akhtar, was 'stunned' by Rajput's alleged suicide, extended condolences and tweeted, "Absolutely stunned by Sushant's death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences." Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his shock over the demise of Sushant. Actor Sushmita Sen took to twitter to express over Rajput's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

What's Coming & Leaving Netflix in August 2020 | THR News [Video]

What's Coming & Leaving Netflix in August 2020 | THR News

With a new month comes new movies and TV shows on Netflix. Here's what is coming to Netflix, as well as what is leaving Netflix.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:05Published
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality? [Video]

On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on her latest Netflix release Indian Matchmaking. The documentary series showcases Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, helping her NRI clients find a partner for themselves. Smriti reveals that she was ‘prepared for strong reactions and a lot of conversations to happen around the show’. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:29Published

