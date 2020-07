Raat Akeli Hai: Stop typecasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster; he's cop now

Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava, is the story of an extremely mysterious murder.

A mysterious murder where the only suspects are from the same family, with each member having a hidden motive.

Will Jatil (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) find his way to the truth or lose tracks midway?