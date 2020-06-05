Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India

Netflix India’s latest Original Film Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is story of a mysterious murder, where every person standing in the room is an suspect and either benefits from the death or hates the victim.

Investing the murder, the small town cop unravels the dark secrets of this dysfunctional, powerful family.

The supporting cast includes powerful performers such as Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastav, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Riya Shukla, Sridhar Dubey, Swanand Kirkire among others.

Raat Akeli Hai is the directorial debut for Honey Trehan, whereas the screenplay is written by Sacred Games co-writer Smita Singh.

Here’s our review of the film.