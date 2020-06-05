Global  
 

Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India
Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India

Netflix India’s latest Original Film Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is story of a mysterious murder, where every person standing in the room is an suspect and either benefits from the death or hates the victim.

Investing the murder, the small town cop unravels the dark secrets of this dysfunctional, powerful family.

The supporting cast includes powerful performers such as Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastav, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Riya Shukla, Sridhar Dubey, Swanand Kirkire among others.

Raat Akeli Hai is the directorial debut for Honey Trehan, whereas the screenplay is written by Sacred Games co-writer Smita Singh.

Here’s our review of the film.

Five reasons why Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's Raat Akeli Hai seems to be a must-watch

Five reasons why Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's Raat Akeli Hai seems to be a must-watch Whodunnits seem to be the favourite genre when it comes to films and web series on the OTT platforms....
‘Raat Akeli Hai’ movie review: Death at a wedding

The whodunit starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is so focused on misleading the audience,...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film 'Rat Akeli Hai' trailer out now [Video]

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film 'Rat Akeli Hai' trailer out now

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer film "Rat Akeli Hai" trailer is out now.

Raat Akeli Hai: Stop typecasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster; he's cop now [Video]

Raat Akeli Hai: Stop typecasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster; he's cop now

Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava, is the story of an..

Aur Batao: Anurag Kashyap, Roshan Mathew, Saiyami Kher on politics of Choked [Video]

Aur Batao: Anurag Kashyap, Roshan Mathew, Saiyami Kher on politics of Choked

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to Anurag Kashyap, Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew about their latest film 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' on Netflix. The trio opens up on the politics..

