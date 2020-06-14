Raat Akeli Hai | No Rating Movie Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte

Netflix India’s latest Original Film Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is story of a mysterious murder, where every person standing in the room is an suspect and either benefits from the death or hates the victim. Investing the murder, the small town cop unravels the dark secrets of this dysfunctional, powerful family. The supporting cast includes powerful performers such as Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastav, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Riya Shukla, Sridhar Dubey, Swanand Kirkire among others. Raat Akeli Hai is the directorial debut for Honey Trehan, whereas the screenplay is written by Sacred Games co-writer Smita Singh. Here’s our review of the film.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:46Published
Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Rajput's family. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed grief over his friend's death, and tweeted, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends." Condoling the actor's family, Sanjay Dutt also paid condolences. Actor Farhan Akhtar, was 'stunned' by Rajput's alleged suicide, extended condolences and tweeted, "Absolutely stunned by Sushant's death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences." Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his shock over the demise of Sushant. Actor Sushmita Sen took to twitter to express over Rajput's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on her latest Netflix release Indian Matchmaking. The documentary series showcases Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, helping her NRI clients find a partner for themselves. Smriti reveals that she was ‘prepared for strong reactions and a lot of conversations to happen around the show’. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:29Published
Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava, is the story of an..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:15Published