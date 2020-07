Kim and Lovie Answer Greenleaf Superfan Questions Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Duration: 28:17s - Published 2 minutes ago Kim and Lovie Answer Greenleaf Superfan Questions In this digital exclusive, 'Greenleaf' actresses Kim Hawthorne (Kerissa) and Lovie Simone (Zora) talk all things 'Greenleaf', answer questions from superfans and discuss their favorite moments while working on the show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this