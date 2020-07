Feds Charge 3 In Massive July Twitter Hacker Attack; Biden, Obama, Bezos Accounts Targeted

Three individuals including a juvenile were charged Friday with masterminding a Twitter hacking attack that compromised accounts belonging to VIPs ranging from former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to billionaire businessmen Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Video from U.S. Attorney for Northern District of California David Anderson.