Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack

Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel sees a sign that market leadership may shift from tech stocks to value stocks. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that sign could also indicate that markets overall will soon suffer a period of instability.
Delta Air Lines scaled back the flights it planned to add in August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the impact of the pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.
JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo collectively set aside nearly $26 billion for potential loan losses. As Fred Katayama reports, quarterly profit at JPMorgan and Citi tumbled while Wells Fargo swung to a loss.
The Shanghai Composite has soared 15% this month, but Invesco's Kristina Hooper says it's not too late to get exposure to Chinese stocks. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that they're the "stars" of the emerging market world.
The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..
Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..
