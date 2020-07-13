Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published 6 minutes ago Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack Twitter disclosed late Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week that compromised the profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations. Fred Katayama reports. 0

