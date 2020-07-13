Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack

Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack

Twitter disclosed late Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week that compromised the profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fred Katayama Fred Katayama journalist

Markets could rotate, endure 'instability': analyst [Video]

Markets could rotate, endure 'instability': analyst

Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel sees a sign that market leadership may shift from tech stocks to value stocks. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that sign could also indicate that markets overall will soon suffer a period of instability.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:33Published
Delta trims flights amid resurgent virus [Video]

Delta trims flights amid resurgent virus

Delta Air Lines scaled back the flights it planned to add in August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the impact of the pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses [Video]

U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo collectively set aside nearly $26 billion for potential loan losses. As Fred Katayama reports, quarterly profit at JPMorgan and Citi tumbled while Wells Fargo swung to a loss.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Chinese stock rally has 'long legs': strategist [Video]

Chinese stock rally has 'long legs': strategist

The Shanghai Composite has soared 15% this month, but Invesco's Kristina Hooper says it's not too late to get exposure to Chinese stocks. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that they're the "stars" of the emerging market world.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:14Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Twitter is working to unlock accounts it locked 'proactively' after hack

Twitter says it’s working to unlock the accounts it locked “proactively” as a result of the...
engadget - Published

130 Twitter accounts were targeted by hackers in the grand Bitcoin scam

Yesterday was probably one of the busiest days for Twitter‘s security team, as a hacker managed to...
The Next Web - Published

Around 130 accounts targeted in Twitter hack, social network says

Some 130 accounts were affected by a hack on Twitter earlier this week which formed part of an...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

BiceBenvenuto

BCBe RT @BBCNews: Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in a major cyber-attack of celebrity accounts two days ago https://t.co/wiqzzysuxC 1 minute ago

CliveRoach_jedi

Clive Roach RT @Lisapatb: Reading ----> #Twitter says 130 people were targeted in hack that hijacked accounts of Elon Musk, Joe Biden https://t.co/sj82… 2 minutes ago

uhdam_

Madhu RT @businessinsider: Twitter says 130 accounts were affected in the giant hack that wiped $1.3 billion off its market value https://t.co/hX… 2 minutes ago

camdigi99

cam digi Twitter says 130 people were targeted in hack that hijacked accounts of Elon Musk, Joe Biden 9 minutes ago

Livenadav

Nadav Raviv Twitter says 130 accounts were affected in its giant hack - Business Insider https://t.co/qAlmwkUy5D via @nuzzel 12 minutes ago

gearbrain

GearBrain Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in massive bitcoin scam hack https://t.co/4M06FqRkJU 13 minutes ago

GLKLiberal

Glkliberal RT @donie: New overnight: Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted by hackers, company still trying to figure out if private messages… 13 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times #Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control of a small number of accounts and send tweets from them. https://t.co/9zO73j6Ka8 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts [Video]

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts

The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published