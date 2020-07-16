Global  
 

Hackers Attack High Profile Accounts On Twitter
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
A massive Twitter hack affected the accounts of some of the world's richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls and companies.

Twitter says Bitcoin hackers gained access to its 'internal systems and tools'

Twitter says Bitcoin hackers gained access to its 'internal systems and tools' · Twitter said Wednesday that a "coordinated social engineering attack" was behind a hack that...
Business Insider

Twitter reveals that its own employee tools contributed to unprecedented hack

Twitter reveals that its own employee tools contributed to unprecedented hack Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge Twitter has shed some light on the unprecedented...
The Verge

Everything we know about how Twitter’s biggest hack went down

If you’re waking up just now like me, all of us missed Twitter‘s most dramatic and biggest...
The Next Web


QS31236476

Quark Soup Twitter must now uncover whether its employees were victims of sophisticated phishing schemes or if they deliberate… https://t.co/107g5UY0pg 2 minutes ago

RootshellSec

Rootshell Security Twitter is investigating after hackers targeted several high-profile US figures in a "co-ordinated social engineeri… https://t.co/By3JGyDahQ 21 minutes ago

JMilero

Jules Milero RT @TheStreet: Top U.S. lawmakers call on Twitter to explain how hackers were able to simultaneously breach so many high-profile accounts i… 24 minutes ago

HelenLevinson

Helen Levinson A team of hackers were super busy yesterday taking high-profile accounts through a coordinated social engineering a… https://t.co/lZXJDOQdYe 26 minutes ago

Kh9syl

Kal RT @nickstatt: More information from Twitter on today's massive attack: its own employees were targeted by the hackers, which gave them acc… 26 minutes ago

webnowcompany

webnow Twitter has confirmed that hackers leveraged internal tools to take over high-profile accounts and use them to post… https://t.co/it14k4uNVp 53 minutes ago

youinfographic

Infographics For All High-Profile Twitter Accounts Get Hacked Under Crypto-currency Scam Major twitter accounts of companies as high as… https://t.co/cvlLWGngtH 1 hour ago

immuniweb

ImmuniWeb RT @ITWeb: #Twitter has confirmed hackers compromised high-profile accounts after accessing its internal tools following a coordinated soci… 1 hour ago


Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
High-profile figures targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

High-profile figures targeted in Twitter hack

Hackers break into the accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and global companies in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking Scam [Video]

High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking Scam

Unidentified hackers broke into verified accounts on Twitter in an apparent bitcoin scam Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York