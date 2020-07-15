Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High-profile figures targeted in Twitter hack
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:44s - Published
High-profile figures targeted in Twitter hack

High-profile figures targeted in Twitter hack

Hackers break into the accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and global companies in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NBC’s Ben Collins on Twitter Hack: ‘This Could Have Been a Really Dangerous Day’

NBC News reporter *Ben Collins* joined *Ali Velshi* on The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday night to talk...
Mediaite - Published

Obama and Biden's Twitter accounts were compromised. It could have been way worse.

Former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Joe Biden have been compromised. They're...
Mashable - Published

We're not sure how Twitter was hacked. But it's a good idea to turn on 2FA anyway.

In case you haven't heard, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Apple, and other public...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News [Video]

Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News

Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published