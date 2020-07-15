Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking Scam
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:41s - Published
High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking Scam

High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking Scam

Unidentified hackers broke into verified accounts on Twitter in an apparent bitcoin scam Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Twitter releases statement about crypto scam hack, keeps affected users locked out

Twitter has released an official statement on the hack that saw some of the biggest accounts on the...
Mashable - Published

A massive hack is taking over Twitter, and you should probably log out of your account if you're active on multiple devices. Here's how.

A massive hack is taking over Twitter, and you should probably log out of your account if you're active on multiple devices. Here's how. · A widespread Twitter scam has hacked into dozens of high-profile accounts, including that of...
Business Insider - Published

Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack

Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack Illustration by Alex Castro Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some...
The Verge - Published


Tweets about this

somejkiv

jkiv 😓 Just logged in to see high profile Twitter accounts were hacked. Lol. 6 seconds ago

bashycrypto

GoldXRP 🦁⚡️ RT @kron4news: THIS JUST IN: An internal investigation into the hacked Twitter accounts of high-profile celebrities, billionaires and polit… 11 seconds ago

smcla

SMC | LA High-profile #Twitter accounts simultaneously hacked to spread crypto scam – TechCrunch https://t.co/CtkPvFVeJ1 https://t.co/3UJSsFvlwc 16 seconds ago

bryan_bking12

King ♏️ ✌🏻 RT @SureShotShawny: Biden's Twitter account hacked in wide-ranging 'security incident' that targeted Obama, Gates, others https://t.co/Gz0… 22 seconds ago

Tickermarket

Tickerplant Ltd. #Bitcoin scammers #Hacked multiple high profile Twitter accounts on Wednesday including #JoeBiden #KimKardashian… https://t.co/vg4ZSDC14n 26 seconds ago

Sanity_kiills

Fuad Oyefeso RT @Postsubman: - Bill Gates - Elon Musk - Jeff Bezos, Kanye West - Uber - Apple and other high profile accounts were hacked few hours ago… 29 seconds ago

randomdh

Don Hoglund @sarahfrier @QuickTake All Twitter accounts have been hacked don’t think they are going to pick a few high profile… https://t.co/wajJKyN5r1 36 seconds ago

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News An internal investigation into the hacked Twitter accounts of high-profile celebrities, billionaires and politician… https://t.co/ohJ9FivWZ9 43 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam [Video]

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked [Video]

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:32Published