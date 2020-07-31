Global  
 

South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias
South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias

The crew from the Seagate Beach Club in Florida remove excess lounge chairs and other resort equipment from the beach, preparring for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday (July 31).

Volleyball nets have already been removed from beach volleyball courts, shutters are closed on the Delray Beach Ocean Rescue headquarters, (while lifeguards remain on duty).

The crew installs shutters on the historic Sandoway House Nature Center and at a local Advanced Auto Parts store.

The video also features various beach scenes.




