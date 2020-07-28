Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
South Florida remains in the cone ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the 11am Thursday advisory update.
Wilfredo Quinones RT @IreneSans: Expect a decrease in speed tonight as it starts turning WNW The interaction with the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Re… 14 seconds ago
RadarOmega Tropical Storm #Isaias continues to impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this afternoon. Max. Sustained Wind: 60 MPH -… https://t.co/GrHzYw2NTL 18 seconds ago
Chip Downing RT @RadarOmega_WX: We now officially have Tropical Storm #Isaias, which is the earliest I named storm on record in the Atlantic Basin. Here… 34 seconds ago
Irene Sans Expect a decrease in speed tonight as it starts turning WNW The interaction with the mountainous terrain of the Dom… https://t.co/7vgIIyfbaM 42 seconds ago
Sloane Haines We are tracking the tropics. Currently, we are keeping our eyes on Tropical Storm Isaias, which is bringing tropica… https://t.co/32HA2EMxs9 48 seconds ago
Julie 🖤BLM🖤 RT @JoelYoungTV: UPDATE: Tropical Storm #Isaias developed overnight and is now approaching the D.R. From there, it heads toward Florida...… 1 minute ago
Judith Leger RT @weatherchannel: We're LIVE tracking Tropical Storm #Isaias all day on The Weather Channel. https://t.co/Bt7xDTmXes 2 minutes ago
Deel173 Apker LIVE UPDATES: Isaías strengthens a bit, to make landfall in the Dominican Republic https://t.co/1VsHucGXFX 4 minutes ago
Whipping waves crash St. Maarten as tropical storm loomsThe high surf and whipping waves reached the doorsteps of houses on Simpson Bay beach Wednesday in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. (July 29)
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten announced Tuesday..
Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward FloridaPTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and is headed toward Florida. There are many uncertainties with this storm such as interaction with land and strong wind shear. We will continue to..
11 a.m. Wednesday update - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into IsaiasPotential Tropical Cyclone Nine is causing heavy rains and possibly life-threatening flash flooding Wednesday on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.