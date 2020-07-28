Global  
 

Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:16s - Published
South Florida remains in the cone ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the 11am Thursday advisory update.

Whipping waves crash St. Maarten as tropical storm looms [Video]

Whipping waves crash St. Maarten as tropical storm looms

The high surf and whipping waves reached the doorsteps of houses on Simpson Bay beach Wednesday in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. (July 29) The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten announced Tuesday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published
Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward Florida [Video]

Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward Florida

PTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and is headed toward Florida. There are many uncertainties with this storm such as interaction with land and strong wind shear. We will continue to..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:09Published
11 a.m. Wednesday update - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into Isaias [Video]

11 a.m. Wednesday update - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into Isaias

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is causing heavy rains and possibly life-threatening flash flooding Wednesday on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:23Published