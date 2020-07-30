Tropical Storm Isaias strikes the Dominican Republic
Tropical Isaias strikes the Dominican Republic, as rain pours down the town of Punta Cana on Thursday evening (July 30).
Isaias strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday after crossing the Dominican Republic.
Storm Isaias causes floods and landslidesTropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican RepublicTropical Storm Isaias has made landfall in the Dominican Republic and is now moving to its north, its maximum wind speed remained the same at 60 mph and continues to move toward the NW at 20 mph.
Tropical Storm Isaias hits resort at Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicBarcelo Bavaro Palace resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, gets hit by Tropical Storm Isaias on Thursday morning (July 30), flooding the resort.
