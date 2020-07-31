Fall Creek Gorge Nature Preserve forced to close after visitors destroy parts of land.

For the first time ever, a popular nature preserve in warren county is closing indefinitely.

Fall creek gorge was forced to close after facing destruction from increased visitors.

News 18's micah upsaw shows us what happened.

P: the trash was just excessive, i couldn't carry it all anymore, we had all kinds of new trails, some were dangerous and just on and on and on.

M: nature conservancy volunteer patrick tarvin often spends time cleaning and caring for fall creek gorge.

As the foot traffic has increased this summer, this is how the gorge has been looking lately.

Nats p: i let the conservancy know, they came down immediately, they took into consideration what i said then they assessed it themselves.

They acted quickly and swiftly and they shut this down that night.

