Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign

Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken about how he felt responsiblefor ending the feelgood factor sweeping the nation as hopes grew that theThree Lions would secure a first major title in 30 years.
And he says talkingabout the miss with Pearce, who endured his own shoot-out agony at the 1990World Cup, helped him immensely.
A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson,John McGinn, Steph Houghton and Danny Rose, as well as senior leaders of UKfootball, all signed the Declaration on a video call with the Duke earlierthis month. This comes ahead of the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final’ on 1st Augustwhich will see the Final dedicated to the issue of mental health. Thedeclaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organisations from acrossUK football recognising that mental health is as important as physical health,and committing to embedding a mentally healthy culture across the game.
