Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign

Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken about how he felt responsiblefor ending the feelgood factor sweeping the nation as hopes grew that theThree Lions would secure a first major title in 30 years.

And he says talkingabout the miss with Pearce, who endured his own shoot-out agony at the 1990World Cup, helped him immensely.