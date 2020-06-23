The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’
A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson,John McGinn, Steph Houghton and Danny Rose, as well as senior leaders of UKfootball, all signed the Declaration on a video call with the Duke earlierthis month.
This comes ahead of the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final’ on 1st Augustwhich will see the Final dedicated to the issue of mental health.
Thedeclaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organisations from acrossUK football recognising that mental health is as important as physical health,and committing to embedding a mentally healthy culture across the game.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside derby draw, having missed the team’s warm-up game the previous week. Left-back Andy Robertson is also set to return after missing the game at Goodison Park, which is timely as stand-in James Milner has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while defender Joel Matip is sidelined with a toe problem.
Jose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester that strengthens Spurs’ Europa League qualification hopes going into the final game of the season.It was his sixth goal since the Premier League restart and 13th in 18 games under Mourinho, rubbishing suggestions from some pundits that he cannot flourish under the Portuguese’s style.
