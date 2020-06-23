Global  
 

The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson,John McGinn, Steph Houghton and Danny Rose, as well as senior leaders of UKfootball, all signed the Declaration on a video call with the Duke earlierthis month.

This comes ahead of the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final’ on 1st Augustwhich will see the Final dedicated to the issue of mental health.

Thedeclaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organisations from acrossUK football recognising that mental health is as important as physical health,and committing to embedding a mentally healthy culture across the game.

