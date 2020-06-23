Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

East Hamilton hires former MLB pitcher as new head coach
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
East Hamilton hires former MLB pitcher as new head coach
East Hamilton hires former MLB pitcher as new head coach
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

September.

The east hamilton hurricanes putting a call in to the big league bullpen to find their newest baseball coach for this year.

Former los angeles angels pitcher matt ramsey is taking over the program.

Longtime head coach steve garland stepped down from the position back in june.

Ramsey pitched for the tennessee volunteers, before being drafted by the tampa bay rays in 2011.

From there, he bounced around in the minors until finally making his major league debut in 2019.

Ramsey says he's ready to bring the lessons he learned in the league to the canes.

Matt ramsey: "the biggest thing is competitiveness and hard work really, and having that mental fortitude and mental toughness.

The mental side of the game is big, and that was one thing i was really good at and took pride in.

And also like i said competitiveness.

I want to really bring and up the competitive nature of every one of my players no nfl preseason limits the potential




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SidelineStormer

Angela Moryan .@EHCanesBaseball put a call into the big league bullpen to find their new head coach! Former @Angels pitcher… https://t.co/kqHTIUEHtO 9 minutes ago

bobickh

Holli Bobick RT @BenBobickWRCB: It's tough to replace a coach like @garland_steve but @EHCanesBaseball believes they have their man in @mattramsey28. T… 34 minutes ago

BenBobickWRCB

Ben Bobick It's tough to replace a coach like @garland_steve but @EHCanesBaseball believes they have their man in… https://t.co/xcOXpaNg4U 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eric Mangini thinks Cam will need a thick skin to mesh with Belichick's tough coaching style [Video]

Eric Mangini thinks Cam will need a thick skin to mesh with Belichick's tough coaching style

Cam Newton has expressed that he wondered if he would 'mesh' with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and Eric Mangini has had those same concerns. Belichick has a reputation for a tough..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:20Published
Kentucky Cheerleading alum says new head coach "knows what it takes to win" [Video]

Kentucky Cheerleading alum says new head coach "knows what it takes to win"

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Back in May, the University of Kentucky made the decision to fire Kentucky Head Cheerleading Coach Jomo Thompson and his staff.  This after an investigation into hazing and..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
#HSFT20 - Stop #2 Noxapater [Video]

#HSFT20 - Stop #2 Noxapater

The Noxapater Tigers enter the 2020 season looking to build off of last year's success, but they will be doing so under new leadership. Former Natchez head coach, Roy Rigsby, now takes the reigns of a..

Credit: WCBIPublished