East Hamilton hires former MLB pitcher as new head coach

The east hamilton hurricanes putting a call in to the big league bullpen to find their newest baseball coach for this year.

Former los angeles angels pitcher matt ramsey is taking over the program.

Longtime head coach steve garland stepped down from the position back in june.

Ramsey pitched for the tennessee volunteers, before being drafted by the tampa bay rays in 2011.

From there, he bounced around in the minors until finally making his major league debut in 2019.

Ramsey says he's ready to bring the lessons he learned in the league to the canes.

Matt ramsey: "the biggest thing is competitiveness and hard work really, and having that mental fortitude and mental toughness.

The mental side of the game is big, and that was one thing i was really good at and took pride in.

And also like i said competitiveness.

I want to really bring and up the competitive nature of every one of my players