Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Survivors Still Processing Boston Marathon Bombers Appeal Win
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Survivors Still Processing Boston Marathon Bombers Appeal Win
WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boston Marathon Bombing Victims At Loss For Words After Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Appeal Ruling [Video]

Boston Marathon Bombing Victims At Loss For Words After Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Appeal Ruling

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:43Published
President Trump Calls Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Appeal Ruling 'Ridiculous' [Video]

President Trump Calls Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Appeal Ruling 'Ridiculous'

President Donald Trump weighed in on the ruling that overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence on Friday, calling the decision “ridiculous.”

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published
I-Team: Transit Police Dissolve SWAT Team That Captured Boston Marathon Bomber [Video]

I-Team: Transit Police Dissolve SWAT Team That Captured Boston Marathon Bomber

WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:18Published