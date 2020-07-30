Survivors Still Processing Boston Marathon Bombers Appeal Win

Boston Marathon Bombing Victims At Loss For Words After Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Appeal RulingWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
President Trump Calls Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Appeal Ruling 'Ridiculous'President Donald Trump weighed in on the ruling that overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence on Friday, calling the decision “ridiculous.”
I-Team: Transit Police Dissolve SWAT Team That Captured Boston Marathon BomberWBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports.