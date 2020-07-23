Sticking it out: Katie Price to stay in Turkey despite broken feet.
Katie Price has decided to stay in Turkey to see out the rest of her holiday, despite breaking both her feet, as she doesn't want to let her kids down.
Katie's holiday nightmare!: Katie Price breaks both her feet during Turkey getawayKatie Price has broken both her feet in a nightmare accident whilst on holiday in Turkey, after she jumped off a wall at a theme park.
Katie Price will take son Harvey on a separate holiday after he missed family getawayKatie Price is planning a separate holiday for her son Harvey, after he missed out on jetting to Turkey over the weekend.
A 'heartbreaking decision': Katie Price leaving son Harvey at home to go on holidayKatie Price has "heartbreakingly" decided to leave her son Harvey - who is recovering after a spate of ill health - at home as she heads to Turkey on holiday.