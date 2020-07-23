Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sticking it out: Katie Price to stay in Turkey despite broken feet.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Sticking it out: Katie Price to stay in Turkey despite broken feet.

Sticking it out: Katie Price to stay in Turkey despite broken feet.

Katie Price has decided to stay in Turkey to see out the rest of her holiday, despite breaking both her feet, as she doesn't want to let her kids down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Katie Price rushed to hospital while on holiday in Turkey

KATIE Price has been taken to hospital after suffering a nightmare accident on holiday.
The Argus - Published

Katie Price says she won’t be able to walk for three to six months

Katie Price has revealed that she has been told she will not be able to walk for between three and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katie's holiday nightmare!: Katie Price breaks both her feet during Turkey getaway [Video]

Katie's holiday nightmare!: Katie Price breaks both her feet during Turkey getaway

Katie Price has broken both her feet in a nightmare accident whilst on holiday in Turkey, after she jumped off a wall at a theme park.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:27Published
Katie Price will take son Harvey on a separate holiday after he missed family getaway [Video]

Katie Price will take son Harvey on a separate holiday after he missed family getaway

Katie Price is planning a separate holiday for her son Harvey, after he missed out on jetting to Turkey over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
A 'heartbreaking decision': Katie Price leaving son Harvey at home to go on holiday [Video]

A 'heartbreaking decision': Katie Price leaving son Harvey at home to go on holiday

Katie Price has "heartbreakingly" decided to leave her son Harvey - who is recovering after a spate of ill health - at home as she heads to Turkey on holiday.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published