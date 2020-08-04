Global  
 

Katie Price could be in recovery for two years after foot injury
Katie Price could be in recovery for two years after foot injury

Katie Price could be in recovery for two years after foot injury

Katie Price's recovery could take "up to two years" after she broke both of her feet, as sources say she won't be walking around until "well into 2021".

