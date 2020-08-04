Katie Price could be in recovery for two years after foot injury
Katie Price's recovery could take "up to two years" after she broke both of her feet, as sources say she won't be walking around until "well into 2021".
Katie Price is looking to move in with boyfriend?Katie Price is looking to move in with her boyfriend and former 'Love Island' star Carl Woods after just one month of dating.
Katie Price hires rehab expert to teach her how to walk following horror fallKatie Price has hired a rehab expert to teach her to walk again after breaking both her feet, and will be working with the same man who got Dave Grohl back on his feet after he broke his leg in 2015.
Katie Price to change life after horrifying accidentKatie Price is planning to "change her life" after breaking her feet in a horrifying accident on holiday.