Nothing says back to school like a new book bag.

And - now 36 deaths.- - nothing says back to school lik- a new bookbag...- this evening... more than 400 - kids from the gulf coast- drove away with a new - backpack... at the third annual- back to - school giveaway jamboree... at- gulfport central middle - school.

- this year's event was drive-- through only due to covid-19...- saving families a total of abou- 5-thousand dollars on - school supplies.- global pandemic or not... this- - - - first come, first serve giveawa- always serves as a fresh- start... for the year ahead.- - "in these communities below i-1 where the - finances are very tight, you've- got to understand - do people - deal with - feeding their family, putting - lights on or going back to- school?

Whether it be virtual - - - - or traditional, kids have got t- go back to school so all they - want to do is make sure - kids start off in the right - direction.

No matter what - they're going through at- home, they can start their- educational walk on the right - foot.

It takes the stigma away- from the ones who have and does- not have because everybody look- similar.

Everybody is coming in- with a fresh start with a fresh- set of tools for their- educational walk."

- - - there's another bookbag drive a- isiah fredericks head start - center in gulfport... on august- 4th