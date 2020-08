Prep beats Westside for Metro Legion title

CREIGHTON PREP ANDWESTSIDE MEETING FORTHE METRO TITLE...THE RIVALS ALREADYFACING OFF TWICE THISSEASON...WITH THE JUNIOR JAYSPREVAILING BOTH TIMES...THE WARRIORS HOPINGTHE 3RD TIME WOULD BETHE CHARM...=== TOP 6TH...TIED ATONE ...GO-AHEADRUNNER ON 3RD...MICHAEL FINAN GETSTHE STRIKEOUT...BALLDROPPED...THROW TO1ST FOR THE OUT...BUTDANNY SPONGBERGHEADS UP PLAY SLIDESHOME SAFELY....PREPTAKES A 2-1 LEAD...====== TOP 7TH...MOREJUNIOR JAYS...MAX SANDERS WITH TWOON ABSOLUTELYTATTOOS THIS ONE DEEPAND OUT TO LEFT....3RUN HOMER!!

PREPEVENTUALLY LEADS 6-1!!===== BOT7TH....WESTSIDE TRYINGTO HANG AROUND ...COLE PAYTON WITH ONEON GOES DEEP TO RIGHT...THAT'S GONE...TWO RUNSHOT....WARRIORS STILLDOWN 3...==== NEXT BATTER...JRJAYS ONE OUT AWAY...GROUNDER TO SHORT...THROW IN TIME...THAT WOULD DO IT, LETTHE CELEBRATION BEGIN....CREIGHTON PREP WINS,6-3 TO CLAIM THE METROTOURNAMENT TITLE...ONTHE SENIORS'GRADUATION DAY...DANNY: IT'S GOINGTO BEMONUMENTAL FORSURE.JUST ABSOLUTELYCRAZY.I'LL NEVER FORGETTHIS DAY.JUST WESTSIDE,VERY GOODCOMPETITOR.I'M JUST SOTHANKFUL THAT WEGOT TOGETHER ANDJUST PLAYED AREALLY GOODGAME.MAX: THEY TOTALLYDESERVED IT.THEY'VE BEENWORKING SO HARDSINCE DAY ONE.JUST, IT'S GREAT TOSEE THEY CAN GOOUT ON A WIN.CONGRATS TOCREIGHTON PREP ANDALL THE METRO AREATEAMS FOR ANUNFORGETTABLESEASON ...