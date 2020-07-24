Southland Coronavirus Death Toll Continues To Surge, As Newly Confirmed Cases Mount
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published
2 minutes ago
Southland Coronavirus Death Toll Continues To Surge, As Newly Confirmed Cases Mount
The coronavirus death toll in the southland is surging as the number of newly confirmed cases continued to grow.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
The national coronavirus death toll has surpassed 150,000 as the number of new cases continues to...
CBS News - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
WorldNews • IndiaTimes
A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the...
SBS - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
IndiaTimes • Hindu
Delhi recorded 1,025 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh,...
IndiaTimes - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49 Published 8 hours ago
Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31 More than 800 Nevadans have no died from the coronavirus. 29 new deaths were reported today according to the state health department. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16 Published 10 hours ago
UP records 4453 new cases in 24 hrs Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) on July 31 informed about the current numbers of COVID-19 in the state. He said that 4453 positive cases have been recorded in last 24.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 18 hours ago