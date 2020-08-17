Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise, Though Increases Appear To Have Slowed
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:21s - Published
10 minutes ago
Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise, Though Increases Appear To Have Slowed
Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties have a combined coronavirus death toll of more than 8,200 and have reported more than 385,000 confirmed cases.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is closing schools and switching back to remote learning in...
SeattlePI.com - Published
1 hour ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in...
SeattlePI.com - Published
1 week ago
Stay up to date with the latest news, views and analysis as the number of coronavirus cases in SA...
News24 - Published
5 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources